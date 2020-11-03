Live Election 2020 Updates

5:00pm

Most polling places in the central time zone have close. President Donald Trump is the winner of Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is the winner of Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey.

At this time President Donald Trump has 33 electoral votes for winning those states; Biden has 69 electoral votes for the seven states he won.

4:00pm

Polls in Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and parts of Florida and New Hampshire have closed.

President Donald Trump will win Indiana, NBC News projects.

3:00pm

The first polls are closing as millions of Americans vote on the electoral fates of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Voting has closed in eastern Kentucky and parts of Indiana at the start of an election night in which more than 100 million early and mail-in ballots have already been cast.

Riverside County Ballot Drop-Off Locations

Full list here