California State Assembly, 42nd District Election Results

There are two candidates in the running for Member of the State Assembly, 42nd Assembly District.

The district is currently represented by Independent Representative Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley, who is looking for re-election.

The district covers part of Riverside County (Banning, Beaumont, Cabazon, Calimesa, Cherry Valley, Hemet, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, San Jacinto, Whitewater) and parts of San Bernardino County (Joshua Tree, Landers, Morongo Valley, Twentynine Palms, Yucaipa, Yucca Valley).

Here are the results for this race as of Wednesday at 9:00am:

*These are projected winners, Riverside County will not finalize results till Thursday, November 5th.

– Chad Mayes — 50,974

– Andrew Kotyuk — 32,145