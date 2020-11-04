Desert Hot Springs Election Results

The City of Desert Hot Springs has four City Council Members and a Mayor.

Three seats are up for re-election including: two council members and Mayor.

These are the current board members:

– Mayor: Scott Matas

– Council Member: Robert Griffith

– Council Member: Russell Betts

– Council Member: Gary Gardner

– Council Member: Jan Pye

Terms for Gardner and Pye do not expire until 2022.

Here are the results for these races as of Wednesday at 9:00am:

*These are projected winners, Riverside County will not finalize results till Thursday, November 5th.

Mayor

– Scott Matas — 2,208

– Adam Sanchez — 1,217

City Council

– Russell Betts — 1,636

– Jessica Gilbert — 1,001

– Roger Nunez — 924

– Robert Griffith — 824

– Jason Moore — 628

– Jonathan Laura — 351

– Stephen Giboney — 350

