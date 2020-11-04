Live Election 2020 Updates

2:00pm

Joe Biden is the projected winner of Michigan.

Biden now has 253 electoral votes. Trump follows with 214 electoral votes.

270 electoral votes are needed to win.

11:30am

Joe Biden is the projected winner of Wisconsin.

Biden now has 237 electoral votes. Trump follows with 213 electoral votes.

9:00am

Joe Biden is the projected winner of Maine, putting him at 227 electoral votes and Donald Trump at 213 electoral votes.

Projected results are still being awaited for Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Alaska.

All Precincts in Riverside County are now at 100%.

Here are results from races across the Coachella Valley:

– U.S. Representative, 36th District: Raul Ruiz

– State Assembly, 42nd District: Chad Mayes

– State Assembly, 56th District: Eduardo Garcia

– Cathedral City Council, District 1: Rita Lamb

– Cathedral City Council, District 2: Nancy Ross

– Coachella Mayor: Steven Hernandez

– Coachella City Council: Denise Delgado and Emmanuel Martinez

– Desert Hot Springs Mayor: Scott Matas

– Desert Hot Springs City Council: Russell Betts and Jessica Gilbert

– Indian Wells City Council: Greg Sanders, Donna Griffith and Kimberly Muzik

– Indio City Council, District 1: Glenn Miller

– Indio City Council District 5: Lupe Ramos Amith

– La Quinta Mayor: Linda Evans

– La Quinta City Council: Steve Sanchez and Kathleen Fitzpaatrick

– Palm Desert City Council District 1: Karina Quintanilla

– Palm Desert City Council District 2: Gina Nestande and Kathleen Kelly

– Palm Springs City Council, District 4: Christy Holstege

– Palm Springs City Council, District 5: Lisa Middleton

– Desert Health Care, Zone 3: Carmina Zavala

– Desert Recreation, Division 3: Jonathan Matthew Becerra

– Desert Recreation, Division 5: Laura McGalliard

– Desert Water Agency, Division 5: Kristin Bloomer

– Coachella Valley USD, Area 1: Trinidad Arredondo

– Coachella Valley USD, Area 2: Jesus Gonzalez

– Coachella Valley USD, Area 3: Adonis Galarza-Toledo

– Desert Sands USD, Area 3: Tricia Pearce

– Palm Springs USD, Area 1: Madonna Gerrell

– Palm Springs USD, Area 2: Sergio Espericueta

6:00am

Joe Biden is the projected winner of Hawaii leaving him in the lead with 224 electoral votes and Donald Trump following with 213 electoral votes.

November 3, 2020

10:00pm

At this time, NBC News analysts have projected an electoral vote lead for President Trump at 213 and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden at 220.

President Trump is the projected winner of Texas. Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennslyvania and Georiga are still too close to call and may have numbers early or mid-day Wednesday.

9:00pm

The states of Florida, Iowa, Ohio and Montana are expected to be won by President Donald Trump. Democratic Nominee Joe Biden is projected to win the state of Minnesota.

Currently, Biden is ahead in Arizona. The electoral vote projection sits at 210 for President Trump and 237 for Biden.

8:00pm

Polls are now closed for California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden is the projected winner of New Hampshire, Iowa, Washington, Oregon and California

As of this time, President Donald Trump has a projection of 114 electoral votes, and Joe Biden has 192; 270 electoral votes are needed to win the presidency.

7:00pm

While all eyes are on the U.S. Presidential race, many are paying close attention to the U.S. Senate races as well.

In South Carolina, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham beat Democratic candidate Jamie Harrison. There are also, two contested senate races happening in Georgia, which could lead to runoffs on January 5, 2021.

There will be newcomers in the senate on the Republican side. In Tennesse Bill Hagerty (R) won the seat of Sen. Lamar Alexnder (R), and in Wyoming, Cynthia Lummis (R) has won retiring GOP Sen. Mike Enzi. Also, Tom Cotton in Arkansas, Ben Sasse in Nebraska, Shelley Moore Capito in West Virginia and James Inhofe in Oklahoma won Republican seats in the U.S. Senate.

On the Democratic side, Sen. Mark Warner in Virginia, Sen. Ed Markey in Massachusettes, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Sen. Chris Coons in Delaware kept their seats in the senate.

President Trump has won the states of Kansas and Missouri, gaining 16 electoral votes.

6:30pm

Donald Trump is the projected winner of North Dakota and South Dakota.

Joe Biden is the projected winner of Colorado.

6:00pm

President Donald Trump has won the home state of running mate and Vice President Mike Pence, Indiana. This awards him with 11 more electoral votes totaling 51.

Polls are now closed in New York, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Arizona, Texas and Louisiana.

Nebraska has a total of 5 electoral votes, currently, President Trump has won 3 of the five votes.

Joe Biden is the projected winner of New York.

5:00pm

Most polling places in the central time zone have close. President Donald Trump is the winner of Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is the winner of Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey.

At this time President Donald Trump has 39 electoral votes for winning those states; Biden has 69 electoral votes for the seven states he won.

4:00pm

Polls in Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and parts of Florida and New Hampshire have closed.

President Donald Trump will win Indiana, NBC News projects.

3:00pm

The first polls are closing as millions of Americans vote on the electoral fates of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Voting has closed in eastern Kentucky and parts of Indiana at the start of an election night in which more than 100 million early and mail-in ballots have already been cast.

Riverside County Ballot Drop-Off Locations

