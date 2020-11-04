US reported its second-highest number of new Covid-19 cases on Election Day, with more than 91,000 infections

The US recorded 91,530 new Covid-19 infections on the day many Americans cast their ballots, adding to a series of staggering case numbers reported within just the past week.

The country’s five highest days of coronavirus cases have all been recorded since October 29, affirming experts’ warnings another surge is well underway and will only get worse.

The nationwide seven-day average of new daily cases now stands at about 86,363 — more than double what it was on September 4, data from Johns Hopkins University show.

And while doctors have stressed basic public health measures like masks and social distancing can turn things around, such measures remain a point of contention in some parts of the US.

As of Tuesday, at least 36 states reported more new cases in the last week versus the week prior, Johns Hopkins data show. And six states — Idaho, Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Pennsylvania — reported their highest one-day Covid-19 case count Tuesday.

New Jersey updated its quarantine advisory for those traveling to the state, according to a press release from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office. Anyone traveling to New Jersey from 43 states and territories will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

New York broke with its initial advisory Wednesday, issuing a new one that said anyone traveling to New York would require a negative Covid-19 test three days prior to their trip. Then once in the state, the traveler would be required to quarantine for three days before getting another test.

In Kentucky, where the governor has long cautioned that infections were climbing quickly, he said Tuesday that “every day, things appear to be getting worse.”

“We are seeing not only a surge in the virus, but more and more of our kids by percentage who are getting it,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

His words follow an alarming new report saying that Covid-19 case counts were impacting children around the country at “unprecedented levels,” with the last week of October seeing the highest one-week count of new juvenile infections so far.

The number of Covid-19 patients in US hospitals as been rising, and hundreds of people are losing their lives every day. There are at least 9.4 million cases in the US and more than 233,000 have died since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins. And about another 100,000 Americans may die in just the next two months, projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation show.

