Local Organizers React To Election Stress

As people continued to wait for election results, anxiety levels began to build. NBC Palm Springs spoke to local leaders on how to handle emotions in relation to this election and their reaction to how this race is being handled.

These past few days have been a nail-biting experience, to say the least, and local democratic advocates tell NBC Palm Springs they are willing to wait out the stress as long as every vote is counted.

When election results to the presidential race first started coming in, numbers were looking good for the president. Then things slowly started changing, bringing the race down to the wire, creating an overwhelming experience for many in the country.

“We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list,” said President Donald Trump.

According to a survey recently issued by The American Psychological Association, 68% of people say the election is a source of stress.

“I think it’s really important to take a step away from those sources of political stress and find other healthy activities to engage in,” said Adam Borland, Clinical Psychologist with Clevland Clinic.

Local political organizers agree.

“Don’t have the television set on all day long, you’re going to get the update, you’re going to hear what is going to happen. but to sit there and have this on all day is just causing you anxiety,” said Elle K. Kurpiewski, Political Director of Democratic Headquarters of the Desert.

What organizes don’t agree with, is stopping the count on votes.

“We’ll be going to The U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop,” added President Donald Trump.

At an event held Wednesday in Palm Desert, supporters gathered via caravan to make sure that every vote is counted in response to what the president had to say.

“We are committed to non-violence response to any election results, every vote must be counted, that is the backbone of our democracy and unless every vote is counted then we have failed our dream and our vision of democracy,” said Joy Silver, Lead Coordinator with Courageous Resistance.

“I wish someone would quietly read him the constitution, every vote in this country counts,” added Kurpiewski

We did reach out to The Republican Headquarters in La Quinta but they declined to speak to us. Experts say it’s important to tune out for a bit, but local representatives say it is still important to stay informed.