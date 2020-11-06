As Seen on Palm Springs Today: Fantasy Springs Thanksgiving Side Dishes Recipes

As Thanksgiving approaches, most everyone is getting ready for their dinner preparations.

Executive Chef Freddy Rieger with Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino is sharing some yummy side options that can spruce up your holiday dinner plans.

As seen on NBC Palm Springs Today, he shares all the details about his Hasselback “Chopstick” Sweet Potatoes and Spicy Cranberry Sauce.

Here is the Hasselback “Chopstick” Sweet Potatoes recipe:

4 medium sweet potatoes 6 Tbsp. butter, unsalted 1/3 cup light brown sugar 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract ½ tsp. ground cinnamon ½ tsp. kosher salt ¼ cup pecan halves, finely chopped Preheat oven to 425 F. Shave a thin sliver from one side of each potato to give it a flat surface. Make thin slices into the potato about 1/16-inch stopping before you cut all the way through (a chopstick placed on each side of the potato will help prevent cutting all the way through. Put each potato on a separate sheet of tin foil. Shape the foil around the potatoes to wrap them but leave the tops open and exposed. Put the potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet-pan. Melt the butter in a small skillet over medium-high heat, swirling occasionally, until browned and nutty, 2-3 minutes. Stir in the brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and salt. Drizzle the butter mixture over the potatoes and pinch the foil together on top to seal the potato inside. Bake for 45 minutes, then let cool for a few minutes. Remove the potatoes from the foil, put them on a serving platter and drizzle with the sauce leftover in the foil packet. Sprinkle with the pecans and serve. Enjoy!

Here is the Spicy Cranberry Sauce recipe: