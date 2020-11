NBCares Silver Linings: Martha’s Village and Kitchen Fortem Financial Thanksgiving Day 5k

The 14th annual Martha’s Village and Kitchen Thanksgiving 5k is happing this year despite coronavirus. However, things will look and feel different. The silver lining, those wanting to participate in the event will be able to help fundraise anytime and anywhere. NBC Palm Springs’ Sandie Newton shares how this is possible this Thanksgiving holiday.

