Coachella Valley Rescue Mission Seeks Public Donations for Thanksgiving Meals

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is seeking the public’s help with food donations to serve the hungry and the homeless at Thanksgiving.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a struggle for all and has made serving so many in need a huge challenge for CVRM,” said CVRM Executive Director Darla Burkett. “We are asking our community to come alongside us and help with much-needed food items as we serve those most in need.”

These special public meals are provided in addition to the over 750 meals served daily, 365 days a year to those arriving with nowhere else to go. In total, the Rescue Mission will serve almost 40,000 meals this Thanksgiving season along with gifts of special holiday food boxes for impoverished local families. During an average month, over 400 food boxes are distributed, and the month of November is no exception.

The Rescue Mission is grateful to all who generously give to help someone in need enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal, Burkett said. In addition, CVRM is asking for the community’s support through gift-in-kind donations of the following:

– Turkeys

– Ham

– Stuffing

– Bacon

– Potatoes

– Eggs

– Sweet potatoes

– Pies

– Canned vegetables

– Whipped cream

– Butter

– Canned cranberry sauce

Please drop off your much-needed donations at the Mission located at 47470 Van Buren Street in Indio. Donations can be made by calling (760) 347-3512 or contributing online at www.CVRM.org/donate

This year, Thanksgiving dinner will be served on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. On Thanksgiving Day Nov. 26, breakfast will be served from 6 a.m.-11a.m and dinner from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.

All meals will be served under open-air tents in CVRM parking lots, observing social distancing guidelines and sanitation protocols. Volunteers will be involved serving on a limited ,two-hour shifts.

The information in this article is provided from the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission