Local Veteran Celebrates 105th Birthday with Drive-By Parade

Palm Desert resident John Curran, a World War II veteran, celebrated turning 105 years-old on Veterans Day with a drive-by parade.

Mr. Curran’s nephew, JD Lewis, hosted the surprise drive-through birthday parade at The Joslyn Center in Palm Desert.

The celebration included a fly-over by the Palm Springs Air Museum; a presentation from Congressman Raul Ruiz’s office and participation from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Rancho Mirage and Palms to Pines Rotary Clubs and VFW Post 3699 in Indio.

Several community member also joined in on the fun by decorating their cars and bring a card for Mr. Curran, who is affectionately known as “Uncle John” to his family and friends.

Happy Birthday John, from everyone at NBC Palm Springs!

You can catch more of his story tonight at 5pm.