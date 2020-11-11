Teenager Arrested in Overnight Shooting in La Quinta

LA QUINTA (CNS) – Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old boy suspected in a shooting in La Quinta.

The non-injury shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 53000 block of Avenida Diaz, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. George Acevedo said deputes were sent to the location regarding multiple gunshot reports, with reports indicating vehicles had sped away from the area afterward.

Deputies subsequently responded about a half-mile away to the area of Calle Durango and Avenida Juarez to a report of a vehicle crash, which authorities said was connected to the shooting.

“The suspect fled the collision scene leaving behind a Glock 17 9mm handgun with an empty 30-round magazine inserted,” according to the sheriff’s department.

A 14-year-old boy, whose name was not released because he is underage, was later arrested in Coachella and booked in juvenile hall on unspecified allegations related to the shooting. Additional information about the boy’s arrest or the alleged crimes, including a possible motive, was not provided.

The sheriff’s department said deputies served a search warrant related to the shooting at a home near the reported shooting, where another handgun and a “multitude of high capacity magazines and drums were seized.”