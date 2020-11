Manny the Movie Guy Talks to Kathryn Newton About Body Swap Horror Film “Freaky”

Kathryn Newton matches Vince Vaughn wit by wit in the new Blumhouse Productions “Freaky.” And let me just say this, it’s frighteningly freaky and fun! I sat down with Newton to talk about her interest in joining the cast, her character of Millie, the girl power theme of the film, and who would she swap bodies with? “Freaky” is out in select theaters this Friday the 13th.

