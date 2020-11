Paul Bettany and Alan Ball Talk “Uncle Frank”

Paul Bettany is fantastic in the title role of Uncle Frank, a closeted gay man from the 1970s looking for acceptance from his southerner family. This is from writer/director Alan Ball who gave us “American Beauty,” “Six Feet Under,” and “True Blood.” Take a look at my interview with the director and his muse about the making of the film and its brilliant dialogue.

