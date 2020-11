Travel Advisory Issued in California After Reaching One Million Covid Cases

California has issued a travel advisory one day after the state reached one million COVID-19 cases.

Anyone entering the state or returning home from travel is urged to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Officials are also strongly discouraging non-essential out of state travel.

Residents are asked to stay local and only interact with people in their households.

Governors of Oregon and Washington have issued similar advisories.