Local Travelers React To California’s Travel Advisory

California joins several other west coast states in issuing a travel advisory for the upcoming holiday season.

“It isn’t a ban, it isn’t a restriction, this is an advisory. we’re encouraging Californians to stay close to home to avoid non-essential travel to other states, other countries, and frankly across the state if that’s avoidable,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Secretary.

In addition to quarantining after entering the state, health officials are asking residents to stay local as much as possible.

“I think it’s a good idea, you especially we’re having this big surge, we have to be safe and careful. I think it will interrupt a few plans during Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Joseph Seamon, traveling from San Fransico.

As we approach Thanksgiving, this could mean some holiday plans will be put on hold.

“This was going to be our first holiday together, and we cant. I love my family and that’s why I won’t take any chances that anything can happen to them, said Shelli Barkley, Traveler.

Officials say they did discuss an enforcement component, but in the end, settled on an advisory. Hoping that the public will recognize the seriousness of the situation and take it seriously.

“We have the guidance and tips for a reason. we believe they are the strategies to keep ourselves and the community safe. It’s sobering when people do find loved ones who are infected who have serious consequences and even when loved ones die,” added Dr. Ghaly.

But some question whether people will comply.

“I don’t think a lot of people will listen to it, but I do think it’s logical just to have that out there for the people who need to travel,” said Janine Aspey, Traveler.

And at the Palm Springs Airport, travelers leaving The Coachella Valley shared their experience.

“I think that it was safe on the enough on the plane, everybody did what they were supposed to do,” said Jon Char, traveling from Bend, Oregon.

“You just have to be very alert during these times,” added Seamon.