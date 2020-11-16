Manny the Movie Guy Talks to Kat Graham About “Operation Christmas Drop”

I had a great time talking to Kat Graham, she’s sweet, warm, and sincere. She is currently starring in “Operation Christmas Drop” making it her second Holiday Netflix movie with producer Brad Krevoy. In the film, Kat is Erica, a congressional assistant in Washington, DC who is investigating a US Air Force base in Guam only to discover their humanitarian effort called Operation Christmas Drop thanks to Air Force commander Andrew played by Alexander Ludwig.

“Operation Christmas Drop” is now available on Netflix.

Also, I wished my Mom a Happy Birthday live on NBC Palm Springs Today.