Lawmakers, Lobbyists Facing Criticism for Flying to Maui Conference Amid Pandemic

About 100 lobbyists and lawmakers from California, Texas and Washington state are in Hawaii for a legislative conference.

This is the eighteenth annual event organized by the Independent Voter Project.

The topic for this year’s conference is how to reopen economies amid a public health crisis.

Organizers say this year’s turnout is about one-third of its regular size and protocols like mask wearing are enforced, but many people are criticizing these lawmakers for choosing to travel and still meet in person amid the pandemic and travel warnings.

Local California State Assembly Member, Chad Mayes, representing the 42nd district, is among those in attendance at the conference.

