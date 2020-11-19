Cities Gear-up For Small Business Saturday

As local businesses are doing their best to survive this pandemic, valley cities are finding creative ways to continue Small Business Saturday this holiday shopping season.

“In old town specifically that incentive is you spend $100 dollars, then you get a $20 dollar gift card to be spent in old town,” said Linda Evans, Mayor of La Quinta.

The city of La Quinta is doing its part to support local businesses this upcoming Small Business Saturday on November 28th. It will include extra incentives for shoppers and businesses are offering their own deals too.

“We have a local artist, Mary Shultz, we’re offering a free pair of here handcrafted earnings for every $50 dollars that you spend at Lulu’s on Saturday,” said Linda Cofer, Owner of Lulu’s in La Quinta.

“Ever since the crisis began in march we’ve seen a multitude of businesses close, we’ve seen a lot of folks lose their jobs,” said Katie Stice, CEO with Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce.

The city of Rancho Mirage qualified to be a neighborhood champion for small business Saturday and will be handing out additional swag along with an event everyone can participate in.

“It’s called ugly sweater weekend, so while we are not going to have an Ugly Sweater Christmas parties or holiday parties, we are encouraging people to wear their ugly sweaters, or their tacky sweaters, go out shopping and take pictures while they’re out there, hashtag cvweekend for some prizes,” added Spice.

Along with an experience, you won’t find online.

“I can speak for my individuality, we offer a glass of wine, a glass of water, we do tailoring. a lot of women come, will try on 20 jackets and maybe, maybe 20% will fit,” explained Richard Vicent, Owner of Le Chateau.

“so many of our business owners live in La Quinta and we want to help support them as business owners and residents of La Quinta,” added Evans.