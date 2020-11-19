Desert Hot Springs Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Police Thursday investigated the fatal shooting of a man in Desert Hot Springs.

Police officers were sent about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday to the 13700 block of Hacienda Heights Drive in response to a report of a shooting, according to Desert Hot Springs Deputy police Chief Steven Shaw.

A victim, whose name was not provided, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests were reported and no additional information on the slaying was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call Detective Chris Tooth at 760-329-2904 Ext. 352. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP.