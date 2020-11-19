Riverside County Sheriff’s Make Announcement Following State’s New Stay at Home Order

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced they, “will not be responding to calls for service based solely on non-compliance with the new order or social distancing and mask guidelines.”

This comes after Governor Newsom made the announcement earlier Thursday of an overnight curfew, prohibiting “non-essential” activities and gatherings between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Saturday November 21 for all counties in the states purple tier.

Newsom and other state officials made the decision after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases across the state.

Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order. Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier. This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month. Together–we can flatten the curve again. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department made a similar announcement to that in Riverside as their response to Newsom’s announcement as well.

“At this time, due to the need to have deputies available for emergency calls for service, deputies will not be responding to requests for face-coverings or social gatherings-only enforcement,” read their statement.