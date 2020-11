NBCares Silver Linings: Braille Institute

The Braille Institue has been in place for more than a century. In 1973, a local center opened in Rancho Mirage and has since branched off into two additional locations, serving more than 400 people. When the coronavirus pandemic sparked safety concerns and protocols the institute’s distance learning model became a “Silver Lining” for the blind and visually impaired Coachella Valley community.