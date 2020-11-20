Police warned of a 12 hour wait at new In-n-out in Colorado

So would you wait 12 hours for In-n-out?

A new location opened in Aurora, Colorado and police warned residents of a 12 hour wait.

“It’s official, traffic is double-double-animal style,” read a Tweet from the Aurora Police Department, “Maybe support another local eatery today and In-n-Out another day.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 IN-n-Out burger is now at a TWELVE HOUR WAIT. I repeat TWELVE HOURS. Traffic is still significantly impacted in the area surrounding the mall. They will close before you get to the window most likely. Meanwhile many other local eateries do not have a wait hint hint. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2020

The business held a grand opening at 10am Friday, and clearly it’s a hit.

Their opening was the same day that locally-owned restaurants in multiple counties across the state have to close indoor dining due to a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases.

Video from NBC Palm Springs affiliate in Colorado shows just how massive the line was.

Many people shared their response to the APD’s Tweet…

Sooooo, at least you’ll have dinner? Please do followup with a picture of your order! https://t.co/HwFo9zvj3Z — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2020

They could almost drive to Utah for In N Out, and drive back in that time 😂 Just a couple hours off — Sam (@UtahJazzyman) November 20, 2020