Police warned of a 12 hour wait at new In-n-out in Colorado

So would you wait 12 hours for In-n-out?

A new location opened in Aurora, Colorado and police warned residents of a 12 hour wait.

“It’s official, traffic is double-double-animal style,” read a Tweet from the Aurora Police Department, “Maybe support another local eatery today and In-n-Out another day.

The business held a grand opening at 10am Friday, and clearly it’s a hit.

Their opening was the same day that locally-owned restaurants in multiple counties across the state have to close indoor dining due to a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases.

Video from NBC Palm Springs affiliate in Colorado shows just how massive the line was.

Many people shared their response to the APD’s Tweet…

