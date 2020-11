Coming to Amazon: “Uncle Frank” and “Sound of Metal”

Two new Amazon Prime Video films, first, we have the coming-of-age and coming out drama “Uncle Frank” starring Paul Bettany and Sophia Lillis (this comes out on November 25th on Amazon) and the powerful story of a drummer losing his hearing in “Sound of Metal” (out in select theaters now, and Amazon on Dec. 4th). Which one is worth your time? Take a look at my reviews.