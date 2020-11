Manny the Movie Guy Talks to Gotham Award Nominee Carrie Coon About “The Nest”

First of all, a big congrats to Carrie Coon for getting a Gotham Award nomination today, along with her co-star Jude Law, in the excruciatingly heartfelt “The Nest.” And, as I was editing this, I realize how awesome of an interviewee she really is. She answered the questions eloquently and her vibe is fantastic! Watch ‘The Nest” from IFC Films in digital and on-demand everywhere.

