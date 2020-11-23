Gov. Newsom and Family Quarantined After Exposure from CHP Officer, According to Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote in a Tweet Sunday night that he and his family are quarantining for 14 days.

Newsom said on Twitter this comes after three of his children were exposed to the virus by a Highway Patrol Officer who tested positive for coronavirus.

California Highway Patrol provides security for Newsom and his family.

According to the Tweet, the governor and his wife found out about their kids’ exposure late Friday evening.

Newsom said he and his wife had no direct contact with the officer.

The entire family has tested negative.

The governor wished the officer a speedy recovery.