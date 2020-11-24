Cathedral City Fatal Assault Victim Identified; Killer at Large

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A man who suffered fatal injuries in an assault in Cathedral City was identified Tuesday as a 24-year-old local resident whose killer remains at large.

Ricardo Aguilar was discovered on a sidewalk in the 68800 block of Ramon Road about 7 p.m. Monday, according to Cathedral City Police Department Sgt. Heather Olsen.

Aguilar was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he died about 7:20 p.m., according to Riverside County coroner’s officials.

A motive for the attack was unknown.

Investigators urged anyone with information about the attack to call Sgt. Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME, or WWW.WETIP.com.