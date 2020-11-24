Moratorium Set on all Palm Desert Events Until June 2021, Desert X Art Exhibits not Affected

The Palm Desert City Council voted Thursday to set a moratorium on all events held in the city until June of 2021.

This does not include the popular Desert X Art Exhibits.

“While the City will not be issuing permits for any events or gatherings associated with Desert X, the installation of the artworks and the exhibition itself will not be impacted by our event moratorium,” said a statement from the city.

The motion was discussed because Desert X organizers asked the city for direction on how to proceed as the artists needed time to get their art installations together.

Councilmembers explained current restrictions were out of their hands and discussed setting a general date so those holding events in the city would not have false hope if their events could take place.

Council put forth a motion with the June date, subject to revision that would allow them to change it and allow events, if pandemic numbers improve and restrictions ease and passed it unanimously.

