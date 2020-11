Manny the Movie Guy Talks to Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski for “Christmas on the Square”

Like you, I love me some Dolly! She wrote new songs as well as star as the Angel in “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.” Christine Baranski is her Scrooge in the film, the girl the town once knew! Take a look at my interview with both Miss Dolly and Miss Baranski as they talk about making the film, and why the world needs “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” right now.

The Christmas musical is now out on Netflix. For my raw, uncut interviews with the cast, click here.