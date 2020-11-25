Multiple Registrar of Voters employees test positive for Coronavirus

Staff members of the Riverside County Registrar of Voters Office tested positive for coronavirus this week, requiring dozens of employees to quarantine. As a precautionary measure, the county team acted quickly to set up testing for the entire office Wednesday, including all permanent and remaining temporary staff.

“It is key to our election process to ensure the Registrar of Voters employees are safe and healthy,” said Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer. “I fully expect that we will be able to certify the election by Dec. 3 and today’s testing will help the office to meet the state’s deadline.”

The Registrar of Voters offices will be cleaned and disinfected Wednesday.

Approximately 4,000 provisional ballots remain to be researched, verified and counted. The manual audit of one percent of the ballots also continues to confirm that the ballot counting machines accurately counted each ballot. In addition, any voters whose signature did not match the signature on their voter registration form have until Dec. 1 to return their signature curing form.

This information is from Riverside County officials