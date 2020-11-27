343 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 New Deaths Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 343 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths Friday, bringing the countywide totals to 82,286 cases and 1,437 deaths.

There are 34 new cases in the Coachella Valley and no new deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,416 (+1) cases, 30 deaths

Cathedral City: 2,360 (+5) cases, 39 deaths

Palm Springs: 1,365 (+2) cases, 64 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 317 (+1) cases, 25 deaths

Palm Desert: 1,361 (+2) cases, 62 deaths

Indian Wells: 70 cases, 4 deaths

La Quinta: 1,079 (+1) cases, 19 deaths

Indio: 4,604 (+7) cases, 95 deaths

Coachella: 3,273 (+7) cases, 33 deaths

Thousand Palms: 312 cases, 1 death

Bermuda Dunes: 194 (+2) cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 225 (+1) cases, 2 deaths

Mecca: 563 (+3) cases, 11 deaths

North Shore: 199 (+1) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 420 (+1) cases, 5 deaths

Sky Valley: 59 cases, 2 deaths

Cabazon: 86 (+1) cases, 1 death

Anza: 23 (-1) cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 31,803 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 498 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Wednesday, up from 455 on Wednesday. That number includes 115 patients in intensive care units.

The 3 newly reported fatalities brings the county’s coronavirus death toll to 1,437.

The county’s peak in hospitalizations occurred in mid-July, when nearly 600 coronavirus patients were under general and intensive care. RUHS officials said if current trends continue, that number will be exceeded in December.

The county has more than 1,000 general and ICU beds available, but that doesn’t include emergency capacity, in which hospital floors are converted to critical care space, adding more beds as required.

Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said the county now has a state-adjusted COVID-19 case rate of 27.2 per 100,000 residents, compared to 22 per 100,000 two weeks ago, and an overall state-calculated positivity rate of 9.9%, up from 8.9% two weeks ago.

The county’s testing level is at 300 per 100,000. The revised state threshold for large counties is 272 per 100,000.

Additional information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 66,702.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 109 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 11/27/2020

Information from Riverside County Public Health.