The Boys and Girls Club in Palms Springs Partners with The Rowan Hotel to Give Back

The Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs partnered with The Rowan Hotel and hosted some deserving families this Thanksgiving and are treating them to a three-course rooftop dinner.

“What we really wanted to do was bring joy to a couple of families this year. and if we could feed everybody we would,” said Pegg Trott, General Manager of The Rowan Hotel.

This is the first year the hotel is partnering with The Boys and Girls Club, and they hope to keep doing so all season long.

“Today has been really great, the kids have been really excited since we told them were going to go have thanksgiving lunch there,” said Krissia Perla, Member of The Boys and Girls Club.

And arriving at The Rowan Hotel is an experience the Perla family will always remember.

“We went inside and I’m like…oh, this is so cool. I’ve been dreaming about it like, how about this, how about that, what is this, is it fancy is it not,” said Izabella Perla, Member of The Boys and Girls Club.

A fancy feast they did not expect.

“We did not expect it at all, when we received the email, I was thinking, is this real? I was kind of in disbelief,” explained Perla.

A surprise that was just as important to The Rowan staff as it was for the Perla family.

“The teams been experiencing a lot of sadness obviously because of the pandemic and it’s hit everybody in different ways and everybody wanted to give back and so this was our small way of making an impact in somebody’s world,” said Trott.

“You should be thankful for anything you want, but you always, always will be thankful for your family,” said Izabella.