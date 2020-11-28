Retailers Offer Extended Deals For Small Business Saturday

Holiday shopping is in full swing, and although the way we shop may look a little different this year, retailers are still offering some deals. Small Business Saturday saw many shoppers headed out to local stores, with businesses offering deals all season long to make up for the economic impact of Covid-19.

“We’re running a promotion this weekend on five of our holiday items, our gift items, percentages off, and we have free shipping on items over $70 dollars or more,” said Steven Tifft, Manager of Brandini Toffee.

Brandini Toffee, a local business that many consider a staple in the Coachella Valley says this season has been a tough one.

“We rely upon local people to shop local, I think it’s great you can get a deal at Walmart or Costco, but that doesn’t help the local economy and keep family businesses operating,” added Tifft.

Nearby businesses who have been in Palm Springs for nearly 30 years agree and say local shoppers help keep the economy thriving.

“Year after year we see the same people re-shopping and I think it’s super important for people to realize that yes you can go online, anything that we sale here you can get online, but you keeping palm springs alive, not only us as a business who have been here for a long time but our whole town,” said Tara Greens, Store Buyer & Manager of Birkenstock Palm Springs.

And across town on El Paseo, a busy spice shop is who is offering a deal that will give back all year long explains how shopping small and local has a trickle effect on the whole community.

“When you come to my story you’re supporting my employees their children, the people they support as well as other community activities and our ability to help us with charitable events this season,” said Mary Carda, Owner of Savory Spice Shop.