2,126 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 New Deaths Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 2,126 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5 additional deaths Monday, bringing the countywide totals to 84,412 cases and 1,442 deaths.

There are 282 new cases in the Coachella Valley and 2 new deaths since Friday.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,453 (+37) cases, 30 deaths

Cathedral City: 2,400 (+40) cases, 39 deaths

Palm Springs: 1,383 (+18) cases, 64 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 328 (+11) cases, 25 deaths

Palm Desert: 1,383 (+22) cases, 63 (+1) deaths

Indian Wells: 70 cases, 4 deaths

La Quinta: 1,092 (+13) cases, 19 deaths

Indio: 4,668 (+64) cases, 95 deaths

Coachella: 3,314 (+41) cases, 33 deaths

Thousand Palms: 319 (+7) cases, 1 death

Bermuda Dunes: 202 (+8) cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 229 (+4) cases, 2 deaths

Mecca: 567 (+4) cases, 11 deaths

North Shore: 202 (+3) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 425 (+5) cases, 6 (+1) deaths

Sky Valley: 59 cases, 2 deaths

Cabazon: 89 (+3) cases, 1 death

Anza: 25 (+2) cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 34,980 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 585 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday, up from 495 on Friday. That number includes 129 patients in intensive care units.

The 5 newly reported fatalities brings the county’s coronavirus death toll to 1,442.

Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said the county now has a state-adjusted COVID-19 case rate of 27.2 per 100,000 residents, compared to 22 per 100,000 two weeks ago, and an overall state-calculated positivity rate of 9.9%, up from 8.9% two weeks ago.

The county’s testing level is at 300 per 100,000. The revised state threshold for large counties is 272 per 100,000.

Additional information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 67,305.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 109 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 11/30/2020

Information from Riverside County Public Health.