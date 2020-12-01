CIF Updates Guidance for Highschool Sports

The California Interscholastic Federation released new guidelines Tuesday in relation to student-athletics.

“Due to the continued surge in COVID-19 infections, the California Department of Public Health has postponed the issuance of its updated youth sports guidance. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) does not expect the CDPH will issue any guidance allowing for schools to return to full practice and competition until after January 1, 2021, at the earliest,” read a statement from CIF officials.

As a result, CIF is removing all regional and state championship events from the Season 1 sports calendar.

“By canceling Regional and State Championship events, more student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate in a longer season, rather than a truncated season with Regional and State post-season play for a limited number of schools,” said CIF officials.

Additionally, boys volleyball will be moved to Season 2 to avoid the loss of a second full season, and an updated Season 2 calendar to include boys volleyball will be posted in January.

View the full press release here