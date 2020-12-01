Drive-Thru COVID Testing Offered at Rancho Mirage Library

Rancho Mirage opened its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Tuesday morning at the Rancho Mirage Library.

Testing will be in the parking lot through the end of December.

Operating hours will be 9:00AM to 4:00PM Tuesday through Saturday.

The tests will be self-administered through the company Curative.

Appointments are recommended and can be booked online at curative.com three to four days in advance.

As of Tuesday morning (12/1), there are no appointments available until Saturday (12/5).

Test results are said to be available in 24 hours.