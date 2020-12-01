Gerald Ford Elementary in Indian Wells Vandalized

Taylor Martinez

Gerald Ford Elementary in Indian Wells has been broken into three times in the last two weeks.

During one break-in there was significant vandalism.

Photos showed what looks like paint splattered on several computers, white boards and floors and a projector and lights also smashed.

The school says they received a report of what could have been middle schoolers or high schoolers on campus over the weekend.

The school says they’re working with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department to look for a possible suspect or suspects and are replacing the technology.

