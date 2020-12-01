412 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 New Death Monday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 412 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death Monday, bringing the countywide totals to 84,824 cases and 1,443 deaths.

There are 50 new cases in the Coachella Valley and no new deaths since Monday.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,458 (+5) cases, 30 deaths

Cathedral City: 2,403 (+3) cases, 39 deaths

Palm Springs: 1,386 (+3) cases, 64 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 328 (+11) cases, 25 deaths

Palm Desert: 1,387 (+4) cases, 63 deaths

Indian Wells: 70 cases, 4 deaths

La Quinta: 1,096 (+4) cases, 19 deaths

Indio: 4,687 (+19) cases, 95 deaths

Coachella: 3,319 (+5) cases, 33 deaths

Thousand Palms: 319 cases, 1 death

Bermuda Dunes: 203 (+1) cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 231 (+2) cases, 2 deaths

Mecca: 568 (+1) cases, 11 deaths

North Shore: 202 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 427 (+2) cases, 6 deaths

Sky Valley: 59 cases, 2 deaths

Cabazon: 89cases, 1 death

Anza: 25 cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 35,125 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 600 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday, up from 585 on Monday. That number includes 127 patients in intensive care units.

In Riverside County last week, a briefing from public health officials focused on the surge in infections. RUHS Dr. Geoffrey Leung said hospitals throughout the region “are starting to feel the strain,” but added hospitals stand prepared for an influx of patients.

“I think this (surge) will be a little different,” said Leung, referring to the amount of preparation that occurred over the summer to ensure facilities have the resources on hand to address heavier caseloads.

That sentiment has been echoed by county Emergency Management Department Director Bruce Barton, who recently assured the Board of Supervisors last Tuesday that facilities have access to sufficient personal, protective equipment and have made arrangements for excess capacity if and when it’s required.

Leung said residents who have any type of critical medical need should not delay care because facilities are following protocols to separate the contagious from the non-contagious.

The county’s previous peak in hospitalizations occurred in mid-July. RUHS officials said if current trends continue, that number will be exceeded in December.

The 1 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 1,443.

The county’s testing level is at 300 per 100,000. The revised state threshold for large counties is 272 per 100,000.

Additional information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 67,482.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 111 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

With case totals rising across the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that a stay-at-home order could possibly be issued soon unless the trend reverses course.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 12/01/2020

Information from Riverside County Public Health.