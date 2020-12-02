Police Investigating Shooting Near Cathedral City Shopping Center

Police in Cathedral City are investing a shooting near a shopping center on Ramon Road and Landau Boulevard.

Shortly after 1:00pm Wednesday officers received reports of gunfire heard in the area.

When officers arrived they located evidence of the shooting between at least two males.

No victims or suspects have been located.

CCPD is working to identify possible suspect/suspects.

If you have any information related to the incident you are asked to contact Cathedral City Police Detectives at (760)770-0300.