San Pablo Welcomes Palm Desert’s Certified Farmers Market

The Palm Desert’s Certified Farmers Market is moving to the newly reimagined San Pablo Avenue.

Previously located in Entrada del Paseo Palm Desert’s Certified Farmers Market’s inaugural celebration and ribbon cutting will take place on December 2, 2020.

San Pablo’s new pedestrian-friendly and bicycle accessible design allows the market to be centrally located within the city.

The Palm Desert’s Certified Farmers Market takes place every Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., October through April. San Pablo Avenue between Alessandro Drive to San Gorgonio Way will be closed to through traffic.

For more information visit www.certifiedfarmersmarkets.org.