Traffic Alert: Fatal Collision on I-10 EB after SUV overturns

Taylor Martinez

One person is dead following a rollover collision on Interstate 10, west of Haugen Lehmann Way.

According to a California Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred just before 5:00pm Wednesday evening.

The report states an SUV rolled off the interstate and landed on its roof just off the roadway.

As of 5:53pm no lane closures were issued.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available

