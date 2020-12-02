Traffic Alert: Fatal Collision on I-10 EB after SUV overturns

One person is dead following a rollover collision on Interstate 10, west of Haugen Lehmann Way.

According to a California Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred just before 5:00pm Wednesday evening.

The report states an SUV rolled off the interstate and landed on its roof just off the roadway.

As of 5:53pm no lane closures were issued.

🚨FATAL TRAFFIC COLLISION 🚨

I-10 EB w/of Haugen Lehmann way. Use caution in the area. Emerg responders still on scene. No lane closures at this time.@HeyKitty @NBCPalmSprings pic.twitter.com/k4AvheXkb4 — CHP – San Gorgonio Pass (@CHP655) December 3, 2020

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available