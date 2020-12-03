Christian Serratos on Becoming Selena

Christian Serratos is fantastic as Selena in the new Netflix series “Selena: The Series.” She embodies the pop icon and infuses her performance with enough vulnerability and charm that you will take the journey from start to finish. Take a look at my interview with Christian Serratos as she talks about the preparation to become Selena and how the singing legend influenced her.

“Selena: The Series” is available to stream on Netflix Dec. 4.

