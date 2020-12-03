Dutch Bros Coffee in La Quinta Hosting Interviews this Weekend

A Dutch Bros coffee shop is expected to open in La Quinta in mid-December and this weekend they are hosting interviews.

Click here to sign up for an interview slot

After registering, they ask that you fill out an application at www.dutchbros.com/employment

The La Quinta location is at 44-175 Jefferson St., on the southwest corner of Fred Waring Drive, but the interviews will be conducted 1-on-1 at the Homewood Suites La Quinta located at 45-200 Washington St. in La Quinta on Saturday December 5th. Virtual interviews are an option as well.

The location will be set up for adequate social distancing per CDC guidelines. Masks are required while at the interview.

They ask that you come prepared with a great attitude and a, “desire to make a massive difference one cup at a time!”

You must register in order to interview.