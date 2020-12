NBCares Silver Linings: Toys for Tots

More than 70 years ago the Marine Corps. decided to dedicate themselves to spreading joy during the holiday season. Since 1947, every December they have distributed toys across the country to families in need. Over the years the program has distributed an average of 18 million toys to about 7 million families annually.

This year the coronavirus pandemic is causing a greater need than they usually expect and are asking the community to be their “Silver Lining” in 2020.