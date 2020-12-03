U.S. Bank Awards $50,000 Total to Two Coachella Valley Nonprofits

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Grant funding announced Thursday will help two Coachella Valley nonprofits continue to provide affordable housing locally and support diverse businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Bank awarded $25,000 to Lift to Rise of Palm Desert to continue its work providing low-income individuals and families across the Coachella Valley secure affordable housing amid the pandemic.

Another $25,000 is earmarked for the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership. The Palm Springs-based nonprofit will use the money to assist businesses owned by people of color who are struggling due to COVID-19.

“U.S. Bank’s generous contribution is helping to make our vast, region-wide COVID-19 response possible,” said Life to Rise President and CEO Heather Vaikona. “This type of support is critical to our ability to respond boldly and adapt to fast-changing economic insecurity during an unprecedented pandemic that has left so many of our neighbors out of work and struggling to pay for food and afford their rent.”

Coachella Valley Economic Partnership President and CEO Joe Wallace welcomed the assistance.

“Preserving our diverse-owned businesses is so important,” he said. “These businesses provide needed jobs, and they contribute to the overall character and productivity of our community. With the help of the U.S. Bank grant, CVEP will be able to increase its services to businesses in need by assisting them in building/rebuilding credit, accessing funding, and adjusting operations to reclaim or preserve their profitability under government restrictions.”

U.S. Bank’s local grant funding represents a small slice of the organization’s $30 million plan to assist entities across the United States struggling during the pandemic. U.S. Bank previously donated $100,000 to Coachella Valley organizations earlier this year.

More information about Life to Rise can be found at http://www.lifttorise.org.

Additional information about the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership is at http://www.cvep.com.