Southern California Will Enter Stay-At-Home Order this Weekend

RIVERSIDE (CNS)- A Regional Stay at Home Order will go into effect Saturday afternoon in Riverside County and 10 other Southern California counties after the region’s available intensive care unit beds dropped under 15%.

The region’s ICU capacity was 13.1% because of the growing number of coronavirus cases, the California Department of Public Health announced Friday night.

The order issued Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom goes into effect at 12:59 p.m. the following day after the ICU capacity drops below 15%. It will remain in effect for three weeks.

The Southern California region consists of Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.