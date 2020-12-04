“Dear Santa” Christmas Documentary and How You Can Adopt a Letter

I had a great time talking to Dana Nachman (“Pick of the Litter,” “Batkid Begins”) as much as watching her new documentary “Dear Santa” about the United States Postal Service’s yearly charity event Operation Santa. It’s all about love and giving in this one, a movie we desperately need right now. I sat down with Dana Nachman, who was in Yucca Valley for Thanksgiving during our interview, and we talked about her interest in making the documentary, finding her subjects, and what she hoped for viewers to get after watching “Dear Santa.”

“Dear Santa” from IFC Films is now available on-demand everywhere.

I am planning on adopting many letters this season so join me! To help with Operation Santa, click here.

To see my complete interview with Dana Nachman, click here.