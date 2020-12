Desert Hot Springs Actress Noemí González and Cast Talk to Manny the Movie Guy about “Selena: The Series”

I enjoyed the ensemble of “Selena: The Series.” The show is as much about her family as it is about the life of the pop icon. The cast of Selena’s family includes Desert Hot Springs actress Noemí González as Suzette Quintanilla, Seidy López as mom Marcella, Ricardo Chavira as dad Abraham, and Gabriel Chavarria as brother A.B.

“Selena: The Series” is now out on Netflix. To see my complete interviews with the cast including Christian Serratos, click here.