Music, Passion, Family: “Selena: The Series” Review

“Selena: The Series” is as much about her family as it is about the life of the pop icon played by Christian Serratos.  But is this Netflix nine-episode series binge-worthy?  Check out my review and for my complete interview with the cast, click here.

 

 

