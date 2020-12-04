Music, Passion, Family: “Selena: The Series” Review

“Selena: The Series” is as much about her family as it is about the life of the pop icon played by Christian Serratos. But is this Netflix nine-episode series binge-worthy? Check out my review and for my complete interview with the cast, click here.
Manny The Movie Guy Connect
“Selena: The Series” is as much about her family as it is about the life of the pop icon played by Christian Serratos. But is this Netflix nine-episode series binge-worthy? Check out my review and for my complete interview with the cast, click here.