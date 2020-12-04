1,148 New Coronavirus Cases, 15 New Deaths Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 1,148 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 additional death Friday, bringing the countywide totals to 87,945 cases and 1,472 deaths.

There are 140 new cases in the Coachella Valley and 2 new deaths since Thursday.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,489 (+11) cases, 30 deaths

Cathedral City: 2,471 (+36) cases, 41 (+1) deaths

Palm Springs: 1,418 (+10) cases, 65 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 337 (+2) cases, 25 deaths

Palm Desert: 1,422 (+11) cases, 63 deaths

Indian Wells: 72 (+2) cases, 4 deaths

La Quinta: 1,115 (+9) cases, 19 deaths

Indio: 4,783 (+33) cases, 97 (+1) deaths

Coachella: 3,355 (+11) cases, 33 deaths

Thousand Palms: 330 (+4) cases, 1 death

Bermuda Dunes: 207 (+1) cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 233 cases, 3 deaths

Mecca: 575 (+1) cases, 11 deaths

North Shore: 203 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 431 cases, 6 deaths

Sky Valley: 60 (+1) cases, 2 deaths

Cabazon: 91 (+1) cases, 1 death

Anza: 26 cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 36,351 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 658 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday, up from 649 on Tuesday. That number includes 135 patients in intensive care units.

Passing the 600 mark in suspected or confirmed coronavirus hospitalizations earlier this week exceeded the county’s previous “surge” recorded in the latter half of July.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans for the order on Thursday, saying it will be imposed in areas where ICU bed availability drops below 15%. The order will force the closure of some businesses, while again barring gatherings of people from multiple households.

It was unclear when the order might be imposed, but Newsom said the Southern California region will likely meet the threshold for the order within a matter of days. The Southern California region as defined by the state includes Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The 15 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 1,472.

The county’s testing level is at 300 per 100,000. The revised state threshold for large counties is 272 per 100,000.

The county Emergency Management Department has not reported any medical facility at or over capacity. However, the CEO of Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley told City News Service Wednesday that bed space could become an issue if the current trend continues, despite extensive preparations for a second-wave surge. Staffing shortages are also a growing concern at the hospital, which is the largest treatment facility in the western county region.

Additional information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 68,236.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 113 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 12/04/2020

Information from Riverside County Public Health.