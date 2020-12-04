The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens WildLights Returns this Holiday Season

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is celebrating its 28th year lighting up the holidays with WildLights.

The spectacular light presentation includes over a million LED lights and creative activities for all guests to enjoy. WildLights happens throughout the month of November and December until the 27th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Advance reservations are required for members and guests due to Covid19 restrictions and safety precautions.

Santa, perched high in a sleigh, will be available for photos to accommodate social-distancing guidelines.

“The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is a magical place and even more so in the glow of holiday lights,” said Allen Monroe, President/CEO of The Living Desert. “The enchanting assortment of

illuminated animal sculptures – many representing species found at the Zoo – sets this event apart from many other holiday traditions. We have worked diligently to provide a safe and socially-

distanced experience for our guests to make special memories this holiday season.”

“We invite our community to join us for the desert’s favorite holiday tradition,” said Mark Miller, Director of Park Services and Guest Relations at The Living Desert. “Tickets are limited and

advanced reservations are required. We expect to sell out all dates this year, so guests are encouraged to get their tickets early.”

WildLights is presented by the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation and is sponsored by HiTech Lights.

WildLights takes place November 25, 27-28; and December 4-5, 11-12, 18-24, 26-27. Event hours are 6 – 9 p.m. with last entry at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $14 per person; $12 for members, military

(with ID); $10 for children ages 3-12 and free for those under 3. Some attractions require additional fees. Face coverings are required for guests over 3 years old.

For more information, visit LivingDesert.org or call (760) 346-5694.